The Brewers declined Chafin's $7.25 million club option for 2024 on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Chafin will take a $725,000 buyout as he moves to the open market. The 33-year-old journeyman left-hander was a steady relief option for the Cubs, Athletics and Tigers in 2021-22 before stumbling to a 4.73 ERA across 51.1 innings this past season between Arizona and Milwaukee.