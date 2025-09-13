The Angels placed Chafin on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Thursday, with left triceps inflammation.

Chafin has been effective out of the bullpen since joining the Angels at the trade deadline, posting a 1.98 ERA and 1.17 WHIP alongside an 18:7 K:BB over 13.2 innings. However, he'll now be unavailable for the next two weeks after coming away from his latest appearances with a triceps issue, leaving just enough time for him to come back for the final weekend of the regular season. Connor Brogdon was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill the opening in the Halos' bullpen.