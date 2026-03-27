Chafin signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Chafin was released by the Twins last Friday despite allowing just two earned runs over six innings in the Grapefruit League. The veteran lefty will now begin the regular season as organizational depth for the Reds, but he figures to have a strong chance to join Cincinnati's bullpen at some point after posting a 2.41 ERA in 33.2 frames last season.