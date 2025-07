The Angels acquired Chafin and Luis Garcia from the Nationals in exchange for Jake Eder and Sam Brown, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Chafin holds a 2.70 ERA over 20 innings with the Nationals this season, but a 1.60 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB suggest he's been fortune to post that ERA. The 35-year-old will give the Angels another lefty in the bullpen.