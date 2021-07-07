Suter (8-4) took the loss in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Mets. He allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk while failing to record an out. He also hit a batter.

Suter allowed the first two batters he faced to reach before Jeff McNeil's walkoff two-run single completed the Mets' comeback. After a run of seven straight scoreless outings spanning 6.2 innings, Suter has given up three runs (two earned) in his last two appearances. For the year, he has a 3.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 41:15 K:BB, five holds and five blown saves through 41.1 innings.