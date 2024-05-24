Wilson isn't starting Friday against the Red Sox but is likely to follow opener Jared Koenig.

Wilson was initially listed as the Brewers' projected starter -- a role he's jumped into with Milwaukee's rotation hampered by injuries -- but Jared Koenig is now starting the game. Considering Koenig hasn't worked more than 2.2 innings in a game this year, it's expected that he'll just open the contest, leaving the door open for Wilson to operate in long relief.