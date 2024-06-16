Wilson (4-3) earned the win over Cincinnati on Saturday, pitching 5.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Milwaukee opted to have Jared Koenig open the contest, and he notched two outs before Wilson entered with a runner on first base in the first inning. The right-hander closed that frame successfully, then kept the Reds off the scoreboard for five more innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. Wilson's excellent outing earned him his first victory since May 24. After opening the campaign in the bullpen, Wilson has been bouncing between a traditional starting role and bulk relief lately, and in either capacity he's pitched pretty well, giving up three or fewer earned runs in all but one of his 17 appearances -- including 10 that have been of four or more innings -- this season.