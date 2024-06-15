Wilson is in line to serve as a bulk reliever Saturday versus the Reds behind opening pitcher Jared Koenig, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wilson has now alternated between traditional starts and bulk relief over his last six appearances. The right-hander had turned in a 3.00 ERA over a stretch of 11 appearances spanning 48 innings from April 10 through June 3, but he had his worst outing of the season in a loss to the Tigers this past Sunday, when he surrendered seven earned runs over 4.1 frames.