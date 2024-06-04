Wilson (3-2) took the loss Monday against Philadelphia, allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one in 5.2 innings of work out of the bullpen.

Jared Koenig opened the game for Milwaukee, pitching one scoreless inning before giving way to Wilson in the second. Wilson surrendered a solo home run to David Dahl in the fourth inning, marking the fifth-consecutive game in which the right-hander has allowed a home run. The 26-year-old has been consistent in minimizing the damage, however, allowing three earned runs or fewer in all of those starts. Wilson has worked behind Jared Koenig in two of his last three appearances and it remains to be seen if he will start his next time out, tentatively scheduled for this weekend in Detroit.