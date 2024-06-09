Wilson (3-3) took the loss Sunday against Detroit, surrendering seven earned runs on six hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Wilson uncharacteristically got shelled Sunday, allowing more than three earned runs for the first time this season. The 26-year-old did not allow a home run for the first time since May 6, but Wilson has been struggling after a hot start to the season. Over his past six appearances, Wilson has allowed five or more hits in all of them, pitching to a 6.11 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP over 28 innings. He will look to rebound in his next start, currently scheduled for next weekend versus Cincinnati.