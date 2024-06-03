Wilson is expected to be deployed as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Jared Koenig in Monday's game in Philadelphia, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Wilson started in his last turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Cubs, but he'll work behind Koenig for the second time in three outings after he previously followed the left-hander May 24 in Boston. In that game, Wilson struck out seven while giving up two runs across 5.1 innings en route to picking up the win, so he could still offer some value to fantasy managers Monday despite not operating as a traditional starter. Wilson tentatively lines up for two outings this week, with his second turn through the rotation set to come Sunday in Detroit.