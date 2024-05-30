Wilson allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Wilson was just okay in his return to a starting role after making his last appearance behind an opener. This was the first time all year the right-hander has allowed more than two runs in an outing. He's pitched to a 3.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 39:19 K:BB over 48 innings across 14 appearances (seven starts) in 2024. Wilson is projected for a tough road matchup versus the Phillies in his next appearance, though the Brewers haven't revealed if that will be as a starter or a primary pitcher.