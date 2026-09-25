The Brewers reinstated Wilson (back) from the injured list Friday.

Wilson was initially expected to return from the injured list to pitch in Thursday's contest, but the Brewers instead chose to wait and give him another day to recover heading into their final regular-season series against the Cardinals. The 28-year-old righty hasn't pitched since Aug. 30 due to a lower-back strain, but he's posted a 2.55 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 24.2 innings across multiple stints with the Brewers this season. Lyon Richardson was DFA'd to make room for Wilson in Milwaukee's bullpen.