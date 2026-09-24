The Brewers are expected to activate Wilson (back) from the 15-day injured list to have him start or pitch in bulk relief during Thursday's game in Philadelphia, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Wilson, who has been on the shelf since Aug. 31 due to a low back strain, looks to be healthy again after making a pair of rehab appearances with Triple-A Nashville. In his final outing for Nashville on Saturday, Wilson tossed 56 pitches and struck out five batters while allowing one unearned run across four innings. He should be able to provide Milwaukee with a decent amount of the length in the big club's final road game of the regular season.