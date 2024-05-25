Wilson (3-1) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 relief innings in a 7-2 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out seven.

Jared Koenig got the nod as the opener but recorded only two outs and put two runners aboard before Wilson entered the game. He struck out Tyler O'Neill to end the rally, the first of a season-high seven Ks for the 26-year-old right-hander as he generated 28 called or swinging strikes among his 80 pitches. In six trips to the mound since taking the place of DL Hall (knee) in the rotation, Wilson has posted a 2.67 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 26:15 K:BB over 30.1 innings, but Friday's win was his first in that stretch. Hall has worked only one-inning stints to begin his rehab assignment, perhaps signaling that Wilson's spot is secure even when the Brewers' staff gets healthier. He lines up to make his next trip to the mound at home next week against the Cubs.