Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits 10th homer Sunday
Yelich was 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Cardinals.
Yelich took Luke Weaver deep in the first inning, but his team wouldn't manage much else at the plate for the rest of the day. The 26-year-old outfielder has performed as advertised in his first season with the Brew Crew, with 10 home runs, 51 runs and a .287/.365/.461 triple-slash.
