Rea will follow opener Jared Koenig out of the bullpen Saturday versus Boston, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Rea was originally slated to start Saturday's contest, but the Brewers will instead opt to use Koenig as an opener for the second game in a row. The 33-year-old Rea got off to a hot start in 2024, but he has given up 12 earned runs in 15 innings across his last three starts.