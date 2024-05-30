Rea didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Cody Bellinger's solo home run in the first inning was the lone damage against Rea on Thursday, though he'd ultimately depart in the sixth after throwing 79 pitches. The 33-year-old Rea's now held opponents to two runs or fewer in consecutive outings after giving up 12 runs in his previous three starts (15 innings). Overall, he's 4-2 on the year with a 3.77 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB across 59.2 innings. Rea's currently in line for a tough road matchup with the Phillies in his next outing.