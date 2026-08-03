Cubs' Colin Rea: Gets new company in rotation

With the Cubs adding Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes before Monday's trade deadline, Rea could slot back into a bullpen role, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Chicago was busy bolstering its rotation before the deadline, and the Cubs now have Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga at the top, along with the newcomers Gausman and Holmes. David Peterson has also pitched well lately, and Edward Cabrera (hamstring) is expected back soon. Given all the other starting options now on the roster, Rea figures to slide into a long-relief role, though he's certainly capable of making spot starts if needed. The veteran righty has 4.59 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 117.2 innings this season, and 19 of his 23 appearances to date have come as the starting pitcher, so he should be able to give the team some length out of the bullpen when called upon.