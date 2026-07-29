Cubs' Colin Rea: Earns eighth win

Rea (8-7) earned the win Tuesday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings.

Rea threw 61 of his 94 pitches for strikes and limited St. Louis to four singles. His only run allowed came in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly after loading the bases. The veteran right-hander has now recorded a quality start in two of his last three starts after failing to do so in each of his previous eight outings. Through three starts since the All-Star break, Rea has allowed nine runs (eight earned) across 17 innings. Despite the recent improvement, his 4.67 ERA ranks sixth highest among qualified starters this season. Rea is lined up to make his second start of the week Sunday against the Yankees.