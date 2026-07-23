Cubs' Colin Rea: Yields two homers in loss

Rea (7-7) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings to take the loss versus the Tigers on Wednesday.

Rea gave up all four runs on a pair of long balls -- a solo shot by Spencer Torkelson in the second inning and a three-run blast by Hao-Yu Lee in the fourth. In July, Rea has allowed 13 runs (12 earned) over 21.1 innings, giving up five homers in that span. For the season, the right-hander has a 4.85 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 81:38 K:BB through 105.2 innings over 21 appearances (17 starts). Rea is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in St. Louis.