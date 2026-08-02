Cubs' Colin Rea: Tough-luck loser Sunday

Rea (8-8) allowed two runs on three hits across six innings and took the loss in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to the Yankees. He walked one and struck out seven.

Rea battled with Gerrit Cole all afternoon but simply didn't get enough run support from Chicago's hitters, and a Jose Caballero two-run home run in the third inning was enough to saddle him with the loss. The veteran righty set a new season high with the seven strikeouts, and he's now recorded two straight starts of at least six innings while allowing two runs or fewer. Rea has a 4.59 ERA overall and has been a serviceable rotation option for the Cubs with Ben Brown (neck) and Edward Cabrera (hamstring) on the injured list. Rea is lined up to take the mound again Friday against the Royals on the road.