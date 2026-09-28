Rea tossed two scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn the save in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

Rea was the fourth Chicago pitcher to enter the ballgame, following Shota Imanaga, Braxton Garrett and Jacob Webb, and he shut the door over the final two innings to secure his second save of the year. The veteran righty finishes the regular season with a 4.34 ERA across 137 innings in 34 games, which included 19 starts. Rea will likely have a low-leverage relief role for the Cubs in the postseason, though he can give the team some length out of the bullpen if needed.