Cubs' Colin Rea: Will be skipped in rotation

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Rea will have his turn in the rotation skipped this week, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rea had been a model of consistency of late for the Cubs, covering between five and six innings in each of his last eight starts while submitting a 3.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB in 43.2 innings. Despite his solid numbers, Rea will at least temporarily find himself as the odd man out of the rotation while the Cubs clear room for Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes (fibula), both of whom were acquired leading up to Monday's trade deadline. Even if the Cubs elect to expand the rotation to six on a more permanent basis, Rea could still face competition for a spot from Javier Assad, who will start Tuesday's game versus the Dodgers. Edward Cabrera (hamstring) is also in the midst of a rehab assignment and could factor into the Cubs' rotation plans once he's activated from the 15-day injured list.