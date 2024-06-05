Rea didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing four hits and two walks over four scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Rea entered in the second inning after Jared Koenig opened the game with 1.1 scoreless frames. Rea would manage to hold the Phillies off the board for four innings, though he'd need 70 pitches to record 12 outs. It's the second time that Rea's worked behind an opener so far this year. Overall, he's 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 44:23 K:BB across 63.2 innings. Rea's currently in line for a road matchup with the Tigers on Sunday, though it's unclear if he'll work as a traditional starter or in a bulk role again.