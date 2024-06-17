Rea (6-2) yielded three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over six innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Reds.

Rea allowed a run in each of the first, third and fourth innings Sunday but limited the damage enough to deliver his second straight quality start. He forced nine swinging strikes, his best total since generating 11 against the Pirates on May 13. The 33-year-old righty has been very consistent over his last five starts, posting a 1.93 ERA with a 19:7 K:BB through 28 frames. Rea lowered his season ERA to 3.29 through 76.2 innings. His next start is lined up to be in San Diego.