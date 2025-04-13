Rea will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

After covering 5.1 scoreless innings across his three relief appearances to begin the season, Rea will pick up his first start of the season Sunday and could be in line for an extended stay in the rotation. Manager Craig Counsell announced Sunday that Justin Steele -- who was placed on the injured list earlier in the week -- would require season-ending elbow surgery, creating a permanent opening in the rotation that will at least temporarily fall to Rea until Javier Assad (oblique) completes his rehab assignment and is activated from the IL. Since Rea maxed out at 65 pitches over his three relief appearances and three Cactus League appearances, he'll likely be slightly limited from a workload perspective Sunday, but he should be capable of handling a traditional starting role in any additional outings that follow.