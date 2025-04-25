Rea (1-0) earned the win Friday over the Phillies, allowing three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Making his second start in place of Justin Steele (elbow), Rea turned in five strong innings against the Phillies en route to his first win with the Cubs. The 34-year-old Rea has gotten off to a nice start this year, both as a starter and out of the bullpen. His ERA is down to 0.96 with a 1.07 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB across 18.2 innings. Rea's currently slated to face the Pirates on the road in his next outing.