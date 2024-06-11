Rea (5-2) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Rea allowed a solo home run to Alejandro Kirk in the third inning then needed just 85 pitches to complete seven frames for the first time this season. After throwing four scoreless innings in bulk relief last week, this marked the most innings Rea has pitched in a major league game since 2016. While Rea has alternated starts with bulk relief appearances in his past four outings, he has gone 2-0 and yielded just four runs over 22 innings during that stretch. On the season, he owns a 3.31 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 48:23 K:BB in 11 starts and two relief outings.