Rea is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Jared Koenig in Tuesday's game against the Phillies in Philadelphia, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

Koenig is expected to receive his second opener assignment in as many days after he needed just five pitches to retire the Phillies' top three hitters in Monday's 3-1 win. Look for Koenig to work no more than an inning or two Tuesday before turning the game over to Rea, who previously worked behind Koenig on May 25 in Boston. The arrangement ended up working out well for Rea's fantasy managers, as he picked up the win against the Red Sox that day while allowing two runs and striking out two batters over 5.2 innings.