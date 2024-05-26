Rea (4-2) notched the win Saturday in Boston, yielding two runs on three hits and three walks over 5.2 frames. He recorded two strikeouts.

Jared Koening opened and did yeoman's work, retiring all four batters he faced, including three via strikeout. Rea then took over and put up a bunch of zeroes himself before the Red Sox finally broke through off him in the seventh, scoring a couple runs on three hits. The right-hander had come into this one with a 7.20 ERA over his last three outings, which might be why the Brewers elected to use an opener to switch things up. Rea is likely to face the Cubs next, although whether it will be as a traditional starter or bulk reliever again isn't clear.