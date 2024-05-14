Rea (3-1) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Pirates.

Rea was greeted with a two-run homer by Jack Suwinski in the first inning but held the Pirates to just one run over his next five frames. It was Rea's third quality start of the year but he was handed his first loss. He also generated a season-high 12 whiffs, including five via the splitter. Rea has produced a 3.45 ERA with a 30:13 K:BB through eight starts. His next outing is lined up to be in Houston this weekend.