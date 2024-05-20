Rea (3-2) allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Astros.

Rea received a rude welcome with a four-run first inning by the Astros. He then managed to keep them in check until yielding another run in the fifth. Over his last three starts, Rea has registered a 7.20 ERA and has failed to complete five innings in two of those outings. The rough stretch has pushed his ERA from 2.67 to 4.07 through 48.2 frames. Rea has been tagged with a loss in two straight starts after starting the year 3-0. His next start is expected to be in Boston next weekend.