The Brewers optioned Martin to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Martin was called up by the Brewers for Friday's game against the Cubs, though he did not play. He'll head back down to Nashville, where he has given up two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.1 frames. In a corresponding move, Milwaukee recalled left-hander Jared Koenig from Triple-A Nashville.

