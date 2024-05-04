The Brewers optioned Martin to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Martin was called up by the Brewers for Friday's game against the Cubs, though he did not play. He'll head back down to Nashville, where he has given up two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over 4.1 frames. In a corresponding move, Milwaukee recalled left-hander Jared Koenig from Triple-A Nashville.
More News
-
Brewers' Corbin Martin: Summoned to big leagues•
-
Brewers' Corbin Martin: Claimed by Milwaukee•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Makes spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Transferred to 60-day IL•