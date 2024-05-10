Martin has been designated for assignment, the Brewers announced Friday.
Martin will hit waivers Friday, clearing up a spot on the 40-man roster for Mitch White, who the Brewers acquired via trade. If Martin clears waivers, he'd likely end up at Triple-A Nashville.
More News
-
Brewers' Corbin Martin: Back down to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Corbin Martin: Summoned to big leagues•
-
Brewers' Corbin Martin: Claimed by Milwaukee•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Makes spring debut•