The Orioles claimed Martin off waivers from the Brewers on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Martin missed the 2023 season following lat surgery, and all nine of his 2024 appearances have come at the Triple-A level, where he's posted a 7.20 ERA and 10:13 K:BB over 10 frames. The 28-year-old has previously worked mostly as a starter but has been used exclusively in relief this season.