The Brewers recalled Martin from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Martin was claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks last month. The 28-year-old missed the 2023 season following lat surgery and had spent all of 2024 at the Triple-A level, holding a 6.14 ERA and 8:7 K:BB over 7.1 frames. Martin has mostly been a starter in the past but has made a full-time move to relief this season.