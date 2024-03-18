The Diamondbacks optioned Martin to Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Martin was slow-played this spring after missing all of last season with a tear in the lat tendon of his right shoulder. He's healthy now and could contribute in the Diamondbacks bullpen at some point this season, but for now, he'll try to sharpen his command at Reno.
