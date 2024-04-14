Martin has been claimed off waivers by the Brewers, and assigned to their Triple A team in Nashville, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Martin was with the Diamondbacks minor league team In Reno earlier this year, but was dropped from the teams' roster Apr 7. The 28-year-old pitcher will test his luck with the Brewers organization in Nashville, though he hasn't had many opportunities on the field this year, with only two appearances and an ERA of 9.0.