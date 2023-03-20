Martin (shoulder) is likely to miss the entire 2023 season.
Martin suffered the injury March 15, and he has opted for surgery, according to Arizona manager Torey Lovullo. The manager added Martin is doubtful to return in 2023 while noting it's uncertain when the pitcher will undergo the procedure.
