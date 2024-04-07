Arizona designated Martin for assignment Sunday.

The Diamondbacks selected infielder Kevin Newman's contract from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move, with Arizona making room for him on the 26-man active roster by placing shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (knee) on the 15-day injured list. Once one of the more prized young arms in Arizona's organization, Martin is now 28 years old and hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2022. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and required another major operation last spring, when he had a procedure to address a right lat tendon avulsion. Martin ended up missing the entire 2023 season, and though he's been healthy to begin the 2024 campaign, he's been lit up for three earned runs on three hits and three walks over three innings between his first two relief appearances at Triple-A Reno.