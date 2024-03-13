Martin (lat) allowed one hit and struck one over one scoreless inning in Tuesday's spring game against the Padres.

Martin pitched in a game for the first time since last spring. He missed the entire 2023 season due to a tear in the lat tendon of his right shoulder. The right-hander may not have enough time to be ready for the start of the season, but Martin's performance Tuesday suggests he'll get an opportunity to contribute for the Diamondbacks at some point in 2024.