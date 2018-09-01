Brewers' Curtis Granderson: Sent to Milwaukee
Granderson was traded from the Blue Jays to the Brewers on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Brewers are sending Demi Orimoloye back in return. Granderson will likely serve as a left-handed bench bat for Milwaukee down the stretch. The veteran outfielder is hitting .250/.345/.443 with 11 homers in 322 plate appearances against right-handers this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Reduced starts going forward•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sits again Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Day off against Baltimore•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Takes seat in series finale•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Delivers grand slam in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...