Granderson was traded from the Blue Jays to the Brewers on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Brewers are sending Demi Orimoloye back in return. Granderson will likely serve as a left-handed bench bat for Milwaukee down the stretch. The veteran outfielder is hitting .250/.345/.443 with 11 homers in 322 plate appearances against right-handers this season.