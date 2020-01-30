Guerra was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers needed to free up a roster spot for David Phelps, who officially signed with the team Thursday, and Guerra was the corresponding roster casualty. The right-hander spent most of the 2019 season with Triple-A San Antonio, notching a 1.89 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 88:16 K:BB in 66.2 innings.