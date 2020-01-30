Brewers' Deolis Guerra: Removed from 40-man roster
Guerra was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers needed to free up a roster spot for David Phelps, who officially signed with the team Thursday, and Guerra was the corresponding roster casualty. The right-hander spent most of the 2019 season with Triple-A San Antonio, notching a 1.89 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 88:16 K:BB in 66.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, RP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
Selling out for pitching in the early rounds might be the only way to go, our latest Head-to-Head...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...