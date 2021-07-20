Peterson (finger) has gone 7-for-21 with an RBI and a run in his six games for Triple-A Nashville since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list July 13.

Peterson spent just over five weeks on the IL with a fractured finger on his left hand. The journeyman outfielder is slashing .280/.342/.420 with three home runs and 19 RBI across 111 plate appearances on the season for Nashville.