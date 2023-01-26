Peterson re-signed with the Phillies on a minor-league contract Wednesday.
The Phils acquired Peterson from the Brewers early on last season and now the two sides have agreed to continue the relationship. Peterson only has 49 plate appearances at the major-league level and none since 2019.
