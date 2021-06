Peterson was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a broken finger on his left hand Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Peterson was recently hit by a pitch and will be sidelined after he appeared in 21 games for Triple-A Nashville to begin the year. During that time, he slashed .266/.344/.443 with three home runs, 18 RBI and 18 runs. A timetable for his return isn't yet known.