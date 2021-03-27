site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Dustin Peterson: Exits after collision
RotoWire Staff
Peterson exited Saturday's game against the Royals with an apparent injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Peterson colliding with right fielder Tyrone Taylor while chasing a flyball. He was able to walk off under his own power, so he may have avoided a serious injury.
