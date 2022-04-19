The Phillies acquired Peterson from the Brewers on Tuesday for cash considerations and assigned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

With Philadelphia having dealt away Adam Haseley prior to the start of the season and with Odubel Herrera (oblique) and Mickey Moniak (hand) currently residing on the injured list, the addition of Peterson helps restore some organizational outfield depth. Peterson appeared in 17 games at the big-league level with the Tigers in 2019, but since that time, he's played exclusively at Triple-A Nashville. Over 329 plate appearances with the Brewers' top affiliate in 2021, Peterson slashed .271/.347/.416 with nine home runs and 56 RBI.