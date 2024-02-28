Peterson signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Wednesday.
Peterson spent the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies organization, posting an .816 OPS with 19 home runs over 85 games. The 29-year-old hasn't seen any action in the majors since 2019 and is merely a depth addition.
